New Michigan absentee rules could impact Biden-Sanders race

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bernie Sanders is looking to Michigan to rekindle his presidential campaign in the same way his surprise primary victory here four years ago did. The state’s primary, the largest delegate prize in this week’s slate of Democratic contests, also presents a resurgent Joe Biden with a chance to continue his momentum. Voters will enjoy expanded rights in the state’s first major election since the approval of a 2018 constitutional amendment that has resulted in a surge of early voting. People who now can cast an absentee ballot without needing an excuse. Michigan’s polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and will be open until 8 p.m.

