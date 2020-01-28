New MSU student from Iran sent home after landing at airport

News
Posted: / Updated:
generic-michigan-state-university-generic-msu_1516999953994.jpg

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A lawyer says U.S. authorities declined to admit an Iranian graduate student after he landed at an airport to start classes at Michigan State University.

Alireza Esfidajani was stopped Sunday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and interviewed by agents. He returned to Iran on Monday. Ghazal Nicole Mehrani says agents deemed Esfidajani inadmissible but didn’t offer any details.

Customs and Border Protection says access to the U.S. isn’t guaranteed, even if someone has a visa or a visa waiver. MSU confirms that the student was supposed to start classes soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

UP200: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part Two"

UP200: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part One"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming"

HS Boys Basketball: Patriots get revenge on West Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Boys Basketball: Patriots get revenge on West Iron County"

Miscarriage & Insulin Resistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miscarriage & Insulin Resistance"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020"