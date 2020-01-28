New MSU student from Iran sent home after landing at airport

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A lawyer says U.S. authorities declined to admit an Iranian graduate student after he landed at an airport to start classes at Michigan State University.

Alireza Esfidajani was stopped Sunday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and interviewed by agents. He returned to Iran on Monday. Ghazal Nicole Mehrani says agents deemed Esfidajani inadmissible but didn’t offer any details.

Customs and Border Protection says access to the U.S. isn’t guaranteed, even if someone has a visa or a visa waiver. MSU confirms that the student was supposed to start classes soon.