New multipurpose building opens at U.P. State Fairgrounds

ESCANABA– There’s now a new multipurpose building at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.



According to the Radio Results Network, it will house a U.P. Veterans Museum and serve as an Upper Peninsula Visitors Center.

It was started by a $1 million donation by the Besse Foundation a year ago.

“The number of visitors that you have at the state fair and the proximity of the chamber right next door and being able to promote the Delta County area in probably the most optimal way,” said Greg Besse-Besse Foundation.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation helped to fund the building as well, after a local fundraiser raised more than $50,000.