MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A special meeting is being held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 29 by the Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees. During the meeting, there will be discussion and ultimately the selection of a new University President.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.

The finalists in the search process have visited campus, met with the public and spent time in numerous sessions with groups and individuals.