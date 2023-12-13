MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette city clerk has announced how voting will change after local leaders opted to cut the number of local precincts nearly in half.

The decision by the City Commission to modify precinct boundaries happened earlier this month. Part of that decision involved reducing the number of precincts from seven to four.

How the new precincts were created:

New Precinct 1: Combines old Precincts 1 and 3

New Precinct 2: No change from old Precinct 2

New Precinct 3: Combines old Precincts 4 and 5

New Precinct 4: Combines old Precincts 6 and 7

Polling locations have been consolidated further, with residents in new Precincts 1 and 2 voting at the Marquette City Hall on Baraga Avenue. Residents at new Precincts 3 and 4 are now set to vote at the YMCA on Pine Street.

Registered voters will receive new voter ID cards in the mail, according to the city. You can contact the Clerk’s Office with any questions at (906) 228-0430 or by email at clerk@marquettemi.gov.