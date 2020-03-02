New program helps some facing tax foreclosure stay in homes

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Some Michigan homeowners struggling with property taxes can sign up for affordable payment plans to help them stay in their houses under new legislation. The “Pay as You Stay” bill was signed Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It implements a program that allows foreclosing governmental units to reduce delinquent property taxes owed by homeowners who qualify for poverty exemptions. Once enrolled, all interest, penalties and fees would be eliminated. The balance due would be limited to back taxes only or 10% of a home’s taxable value, whichever is less. The remaining balance would be paid back over three years at no interest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Wildcats Drop Final Regular Season Home Game To MTU Friday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wildcats Drop Final Regular Season Home Game To MTU Friday Night"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Braves rally to beat Esky in Battle for Delta County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Braves rally to beat Esky in Battle for Delta County"

Alzheimer's Disease and seizures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Disease and seizures"

Trenary Outhouse Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenary Outhouse Classic"

Michigan Tech vs Northern Michigan Rivalry Weekend LIVE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan Tech vs Northern Michigan Rivalry Weekend LIVE"

Promoting early literacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promoting early literacy"