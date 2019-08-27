New Superior Hills book trail ready for students

MARQUETTE — A new hiking and biking trail is ready to use in Marquette, but this one is specifically for the kids and just in time for the start of the school year.

The Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) and Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) have partnered to create a new activity for students to learn while enjoying the outdoors.

“They had already developed a book trail where you walk the trail and kind of read a story and it’s changeable so they can constantly change the story for their curriculum,” explains Mike Brunet, Board Member for the Noquemanon Trail Network, “But the trail was kind of separated from the school so the Noquemenon Trail Network came in and connected it to their backdoor. So they can go right out of school onto the trail and right back into school.”

The new book trail, which is just outside of the Superior Hills Elementary School, was completed today. Tomorrow, Wednesday will be the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Anybody is welcome to join us. We’re going to kind of jump in about quarter to 4. We need as many little kids as we can, Pre-K to 5th grade, to kind of come out and walk the trail,” says Brunet.

All of this was done at no cost to the school district thanks to the NTN and Brunet says new trails could be coming in the future.

“We’re going to probably be building another cross-country mountain bike trail, actually multi-use trail, further back in the woods connecting Bothwell Middle School to Superior Hills and hopefully, at some point, closer into town, and link all of that together into the red trail,” he says.

To find more information on the ribbon-cutting event, click here.