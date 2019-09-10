New tool for Michigan law enforcement helps document elder abuse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Working together to stop elder abuse in Michigan, a standardized report is now available along with online training for law enforcement. This report is designed to help law enforcement document cases of elder abuse. Something the state has never had before.

Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police said, “This new standardized form is an altogether approach that will bring crimes against our vulnerable and elderly population out from the shadows and better hold people accountable.”

The new form identifies important steps for responding law enforcement officers to take if there is suspected abuse to a senior or vulnerable adult – be it physical, emotional or financial – including:

Determining whether the victim is a vulnerable adult;

Identifying if there has been physical harm; and

Documenting physical injuries, possible signs of neglect and/or instances of financial exploitation.

Additionally, the form presents the responding officers with possible actions following the completion of this form, including the notification of Adult Protective Services, calling an ambulance for emergency situations, and collecting any evidence of financial exploitation.

You can call the anonymous elder abuse hotline at 800-24-ABUSE (800-242-2873) or online at www.mi.gov/elderabuse.

A copy of the reporting form can be viewed here.