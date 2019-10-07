New, unwrapped toys needed for annual Toys for Tots collection

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN)– The Christmas season can be a challenging time for families when it comes to buying presents and since 1991 the Marine Corps has been holding the Toys for Tots Drive in Marquette County.

They’re asking for brand new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0 to 18. The collection runs until December 20th and all toys will stay in Marquette County.

“So far we have over 60 businesses that said they want the toy donation collection boxes,” said Tracey Tippett, Toys for Tots Coordinator. “And if you feel like you don’t want to be a toy donation place, monetary donations sent is wonderful too because eventually we go and shop for the toys on the age group that we know that the Vinnies or Salvation Army know that they’re lacking in.”



Local 3 is one of the drop-off locations. You can bring items to our station at 3165 Wright Street, Suite 101 in Marquette Township.

Last year the collection able to give toys to over 12 hundred children in Marquette County.

For more information about Toys for Tots and efforts in Marquette County, click here.