Newberry High School students score above state average on AP World History Exam

NEWBERRY — Tahquamenon Area Schools is pleased to announce that Newberry High School students scored well above the state average on the Advanced Placement Program (AP) World History Exam.

Each AP course concludes with an AP Exam. These assessments are designed by the same expert committee that designed the course. The exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5 by college and university professors and experienced AP teachers. Many U.S. colleges offer credit for AP Exam scores of 3 or higher.

Newberry High School students, who took the exam, had an average scored of 3.92, almost a point higher than the state average of 2.89. The percentage of Newberry High School students who scored a 3 or higher was 91.7%, significantly higher than the state percentage of 60.2.

“Tahquamenon Area Schools continues to focus on preparing graduates for careers or additional education, and the Advanced Placement courses provide students with important challenges,” said TAS Superintendent, Stacy Price. “We believe all our students will continue to rise above the bars we set.”

