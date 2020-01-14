Newberry man arrested for child sexually abusive material

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — A Newberry man has been arrested after an investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

46-year-old Glenn Sutton was arrested Monday and arraigned on 35 charges Tuesday.

A tip came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tip. A search warrant executed at his home.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police, Sutton has been charged with two counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated distribution, nine counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession, five counts of child sexually abusive activity-distribution, one count of child sexually abusive activity-possession, and 18 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Sutton was released on a personal recognizance bond.

If convicted, Sutton faces 15 years in prison for the aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive activity, 10 years in prison for the aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, seven years in prison for the distribution of child sexually abusive activity, four years in prison for the possession of child sexually abusive activity, and up to 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at https://www.michiganicac.com/.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.