LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A vehicle crash in Luce County left one person dead and another injured on Sunday.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched to the area of M-28 near County Rd. 444 in Lakefield Township at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, December 18 following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Police say that a 19-year-old Newberry man was traveling east on M-28 in a Ford F-250 when he crossed over the centerline, striking a Chrysler minivan head-on.

The driver of the minivan, 64-year-old Alice Nelson of Newberry, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford pickup truck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital and reportedly released.

There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

MSP say that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

MSP was assisted in responding to the crash by officers from the DNR, Columbus Township Fire Dept., Luce County Sheriff’s Office, and Luce County EMS.