Escanaba Library lends free internet hotspots to keep the community connected

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Last December the Escanaba Library launched an initiative to bring the internet to people in the area. Months later they are making sure people know all the resources available to them.

The WiFi Hotspot lending program allows library card holders over the age of 18 to take an internet hotspot home with them for 7 days.

The service utilizes nearby cell phone towers to create its wireless network.

“The goal is to keep people connected,” said library director Carolyn Stacey, “to remove barriers to digital access and expand connectivity options in our community. With students live-streaming classes, adults attending virtual meetings, and so much of daily life online, the need for service is high.”

