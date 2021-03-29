Experience the MAGIC… In Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Peter White Public Library Youth Services created a way for young readers to deep dive into the world of Harry Potter and gain a love for reading.

Dumbledore’s Army is an online group of 4th-6th graders who are excited about reading.

Once a month the group meets on Zoom to read from the books, do crafts and enjoy Harry Potter-themed snacks.

“It’s been really really awesome to see all the kids reading and being excited to do it,” Sarah Rehborg, Youth Services Librarian said. “That’s kind of the cool thing about Harry Potter, in particular, the kids don’t care that they’re not in person, that they have to be on zoom, even though they’re tired of Zoom. It’s Harry Potter. They love Harry Potter and they’re there for it.”

Ellia Marquardson is a 4th grade member of Dumbledore’s Army. She says the club is a great way to keep her and her friends reading. “Everybody will be like I’ve read all the Harry potter books so you’ll also want to be one of them.”

If you’re interested in having your student join Dumbledore’s Army or any of the other program reach out to the Peter White Public Library Youth Services.

