Flames in Marquette Township expected as part of training exercise

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – If you see smoke and flames near the Westwood Mall in Marquette Towship on Tuesday night, be aware it is part of a training exercise.

Marquette Township Fire/Rescue is hosting the Michigan Propane Gas Association for the event. It consists of a one-hour classroom portion at the Marquette Township Community Room. The live fire exercise follows at 7 p.m. in the north east corner of the Westwood Mall parking lot.

During the exercise, flames may be visible to people driving along US-41.

This is a Michigan Bureau of Fire Services state certificated training course.

