MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – If you see smoke and flames near the Westwood Mall in Marquette Towship on Tuesday night, be aware it is part of a training exercise.
Marquette Township Fire/Rescue is hosting the Michigan Propane Gas Association for the event. It consists of a one-hour classroom portion at the Marquette Township Community Room. The live fire exercise follows at 7 p.m. in the north east corner of the Westwood Mall parking lot.
During the exercise, flames may be visible to people driving along US-41.
This is a Michigan Bureau of Fire Services state certificated training course.
Latest Stories
- On Mackinac Island, Whitmer to announce economic agenda
- Flames in Marquette Township expected as part of training exercise
- Michigan doctors encouraged that kids 5-11 could soon get COVID-19 vaccine
- Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions
- 5 men scheduled for March trial in Whitmer kidnapping plot