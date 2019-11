NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN)- Next to Normal is a 2008 American rock musical that will be showcased at the Historic Vista Theater November 14, 15 and 16.

The story centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family.

Jeff Spencer and Jeff Jennings who bot star in the show spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the musical.

For more information about showtimes and tickets, click here.