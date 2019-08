ST. IGNACE — The U.P. Energy Task Force, established by Executive Order 2019-14, will meet Aug. 5 at the Quality Inn, Bridge Conference Room, N561 Boulevard Drive in St. Ignace.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. The meeting will be open to the public.

The Task Force will schedule multiple listening sessions across the Upper Peninsula this fall specifically for the purpose of receiving public input.