MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As construction season nears its close, there is still work to be done. Starting Wednesday night, US-41/M-28 in Marquette will be closed and detoured at the Front Street roundabout for nighttime paving work.

This is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project from the roundabout to Furnace Street in Marquette.

The detour starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected to end at approximately 6 a.m. the following day.

Marquette City Police provided the following picture to show where the road closures will occur.

The timeline for the work is also dependent on weather and may be extended if necessary.