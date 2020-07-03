Nine arrested for drug trafficking

ALGER, LUCE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) — An indictment was returned charging nine people from Michigan with trafficking methamphetamine,heroin, cocaine, and suboxone between November 2018 and June 2020.

The alleged conspiracy involved current and former inmates of the Michigan Department of Corrections procuring controlled substances from Mexico and distributing them in Alger County and Luce County as well as several counties downstate.

The charges carry varying maximum penalties, including up to life in prison for some of the defendants.

The following individuals were charged:

-Luis Alberto Cruz, 30, Detroit

-Carlos Martinez a/k/a “Los”, 41, Norton Shores

-Umberto Gavier Cruz a/k/a “Diablo”, 66, Covert

-Emmanuel Alfonso Ventura a/k/a “E”, 28, Grand Rapids

-Rocky Joseph Krupa a/k/a “Rock”, 46, Traverse City

-Jesus Cortez, 40, Lansing

-Sarah Joy McBride, 32, Allegan

-Cecil William Wallis, 33, Twin Lake

-Arnulfo Trevino a/k/a “Nulfo”, 63, Muskegon

The charges are the result of a combined federal, state, and local investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Michigan Department of Corrections, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police and its sponsored drug trafficking task forces: the West Michigan Enforcement Team, the Southwest Enforcement Team, and the Traverse Narcotics Team.