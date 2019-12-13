NMU Board of Trustees approves $5 million for academic programs and services

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The NMU Board of Trustees announced Friday that they have unanimously approved investing $5 million in a series of initiatives designed to “deliver innovative academic programs and essential new services to the Upper Peninsula.”

The initiatives include new centers dedicated to rural health and transformational education, an expanded cybersecurity curriculum, retention efforts, increased support for graduate enrollment and a program to enhance diversity, investments in faculty and the addition of three sports.

Robert Mahaney, NMU board chair said in part, “The university’s mission is to educate, serve U.P. communities and provide employment opportunities for our graduates. We need to be nimble and forward-thinking in this rapidly changing world. These investments could attract several hundred new students to Northern.”

NMU plans to enhance its cyber defense academic programs by bolstering the curriculum, seeking a Center of Academic Excellence designation, investing in faculty and expanding Cyber Lab and software experiences.

The student success package includes the Pick One campaign, which encourages students to get involved in at least one campus activity to increase connections and create a sense of belonging.

Northern will expand its AIM North program, which offers courses in select Michigan communities to give students—especially those from underrepresented populations—a head start on college. Students are able to take two courses for college credit in their hometowns the summer after they graduate from high school.

The university will also add men’s and women’s teams in alpine skiing, beginning the program as a member of the U.S. Collegiate Ski Association. NMU will also invest in eSports competitive video gaming, which has become an international phenomenon as a spectator sport.