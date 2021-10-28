NMU Board of Trustees approves $90.6 million investment in new facilities and maintenance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The NMU Board of Trustees announced Thursday that it has voted to approve $90.6 million to be invested in improving its campus through major maintenance and capital projects. The university says timing was key in the decision to approve investments.

“We have a series of bonds that are expiring,” said Gavin Leach, Vice President for Finance and Administration. “And we want to take advantage of the low interest rates during this limited window and reinvest in priority projects through a bond issuance without a major impact to the university’s budget structure. We can also refinance some of the bonds that aren’t expiring at the lower rate. This is an excellent opportunity to make campus improvements while the cost to the university is lower.”

The board says the funding will come from bond proceeds, capital and maintenance reserves, state capital outlay funds, and private donor support.

The following is the list of projects the board announced the new funding will entail: