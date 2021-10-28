NMU Board of Trustees approves $90.6 million investment in new facilities and maintenance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The NMU Board of Trustees announced Thursday that it has voted to approve $90.6 million to be invested in improving its campus through major maintenance and capital projects. The university says timing was key in the decision to approve investments.
“We have a series of bonds that are expiring,” said Gavin Leach, Vice President for Finance and Administration. “And we want to take advantage of the low interest rates during this limited window and reinvest in priority projects through a bond issuance without a major impact to the university’s budget structure. We can also refinance some of the bonds that aren’t expiring at the lower rate. This is an excellent opportunity to make campus improvements while the cost to the university is lower.”
The board says the funding will come from bond proceeds, capital and maintenance reserves, state capital outlay funds, and private donor support.
The following is the list of projects the board announced the new funding will entail:
- Transformation of the Jacobetti Complex into a Career and Engineering Tech Facility, $28.6 million.
- Northern Enterprise Center, $19.1 million.
- Harden Hall Library modernization, $12.5 million.
- New science labs, $5.2 million.
- New Health and Wellness Center to improve the campus community’s access to physical and mental health services, $5.2 million.
- Renovation of existing unoccupied space in the Northern Center to accommodate the cosmetology and hospitality management programs, $4.8 million.
- New facility for the NMU Behavior Education Assessment and Research (BEAR) Center to better serve patients, improve instructional delivery/training for students and provide space for program expansion, $1.2 million.
- McClintock classroom upgrades associated with the Northern Enterprise Center, $1.1 million.
- $6.5 million to replace the Berry Events Center’s existing ice-making system
- $2 million to replace the turf in the Superior Dome
- $400,000 to construct a new 60-space parking lot south of the Northern Center
