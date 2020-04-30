NMU Board of Trustees authorizes fall semester classes to be held on-campus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University will begin planning for a return to face-to-face instruction for the fall 2020 semester. The NMU Board of Trustees today approved a proposal from President Fritz Erickson, with the assurance that the university will abide by state and federal recommendations and lawful orders.

“We will take all reasonable measures necessary to make classes, housing, dining, student events and all university activities safe,” Erickson said. “We do not take this decision lightly. We feel confident that every precaution will be taken to protect our entire campus community, while being able to provide a robust learning and living experience for students. We want to deliver the unique, personalized Northern experience that draws students here and that they have come to expect.”

“The Board is in strong agreement with the plan to resume face-to-face instruction this fall,” said NMU Board Chair Steve Mitchell. “We have great confidence that we will be able return to in-person instruction in a manner that is as safe as possible for our students, as well as all of the employees of NMU. We know everyone wants to be back on campus in the fall and that’s why the board has passed this resolution letting everyone know that, unless some external force stops us, we will have face-to-face instruction at Northern in fall 2020.”

The board also approved eight new academic programs for the fall 2020 semester. The programs include master’s degrees in computer science and 4+1 business administration; bachelor’s degrees in music and dance; bachelor of fine arts degrees in theater technology and design, and musical theater; an associate degree in welding; and a certificate in cyber defense.