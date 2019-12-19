NMU climate change production selected to compete at festival in Madison

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Back in November, Northern Michigan University addressed climate change through dance at the Forest Roberts Theatre. Now they have been selected to do that performance in Madison, WI.

The production is put on by CO/LAB COLLECTIVE, a new group in Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. Members are from NMU’s School of Art and Design, College of Business, and School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.

The group will perform at The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival on January 9th. This will be the first time they have been selected for this festival since 1995.

Although students will compete with this production, they will also get a chance to attend workshops for the arts.

“The students will get to compete, but there are three days of workshops around acting, in the arts, and directing. So, they’ll also get to, when they’re done performing, attend the rest of the festival workshops and have unique educational experiences,” said Jill Grundstrom,

What We Leave Behind: Addressing Climate Change Through Dance is a multi-media and multi-art performance production. The show mixes dance, singing, and a lecture-type performance by Dr. Jes Thompson.