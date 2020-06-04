NMU donates laptops to Norlite Nursing Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University is helping nursing home residents stay connected to family members.

Due to COVID-19, residents at Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette are unable to have visitors. When the nursing home expressed a need for technology for its residents, community members stepped in.

On Thursday, the university donated 24 laptops.

“Connectivity is a very important thing these days, ” said Wayne Johnson, administrator at Norlite Nursing Center. “With a lack of visitation mandated by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We have to find alternative methods for getting our residents access to see their families, to participate in events, to participate in activities within the facility. By Northern donating these laptops, it’s a significant step towards getting the technology that we need to make this happen.”