NMU EcoReps puts on Zero Waste Challenge at NMU hockey game tonight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – EcoReps at Northern Michigan University is a student sustainability peer-to-peer education program.

Tonight, they are putting together their annual Zero Waste Challenge at the NMU Hockey game at 7:00 versus Ferris State at the Berry Events Center. There will be different stations throughout the arena that will have volunteers sorting waste and education people on separating waste to make recycling easier. About 40 – 60 people will be on hand to help out with this event.

“From compost, industrial compost which is like pizza boxes,” said Kyler Phillips, NMU EcoReps. “Things that can be incinerated kind of. And then the dual streamed recycling, so the rigids and fibers and then we do glass recycling and garbage. We’re working with the State of Michigan tonight with their new recycling program that they are about to start rolling out. It’s really exciting to see that people at the state government level are noticing the things that we’re doing and they want to partner with us.”

The Eco Reps are also working on a Zero Wasting Challenge at the Michigan Ice Fest in Munising February 12th through the 16th.

For more information on EcoReps, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

K.I. Sawyer Cardboard Sled Races

Thumbnail for the video titled "K.I. Sawyer Cardboard Sled Races"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2020"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Iron Mountain too much for Westwood

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Iron Mountain too much for Westwood"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020"

Healing heart failure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healing heart failure"

Precious Metals 1-30-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-30-2020"