NMU EcoReps puts on Zero Waste Challenge at NMU hockey game tonight

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – EcoReps at Northern Michigan University is a student sustainability peer-to-peer education program.

Tonight, they are putting together their annual Zero Waste Challenge at the NMU Hockey game at 7:00 versus Ferris State at the Berry Events Center. There will be different stations throughout the arena that will have volunteers sorting waste and education people on separating waste to make recycling easier. About 40 – 60 people will be on hand to help out with this event.

“From compost, industrial compost which is like pizza boxes,” said Kyler Phillips, NMU EcoReps. “Things that can be incinerated kind of. And then the dual streamed recycling, so the rigids and fibers and then we do glass recycling and garbage. We’re working with the State of Michigan tonight with their new recycling program that they are about to start rolling out. It’s really exciting to see that people at the state government level are noticing the things that we’re doing and they want to partner with us.”

The Eco Reps are also working on a Zero Wasting Challenge at the Michigan Ice Fest in Munising February 12th through the 16th.

