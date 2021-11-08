NMU Faculty union votes yes to ratify contract

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On November 8, 2021, the Northern Michigan University chapter of the American Association of University Professors (NMU-AAUP) voted in favor of ratifying the most recent contract proposal with a vote of 197 for 30 against.

The contract does not officially go into effect until the NMU Board of Trustees also votes to approve the contract.

NMU-AAUP Chief Negotiator Lesley Putman responded with the following statement:

“Provided the Board of Trustees approves this agreement, we will return to pre-pandemic

compensation levels. However, it is distressing that it took eight months of negotiations and

mediation to achieve this.

We are thankful for the students, members of the community, and other union members in

Marquette County who expressed overwhelming support for the Northern Michigan University

AAUP faculty in our struggle for a fair contract.”

The AAUP members look forward to

NMU responded to today’s vote by releasing the following statement:

“NMU is pleased with the outcome of today’s ratification votes on new contracts by faculty members of the NMU-AAUP bargaining unit and staff members of the AFSCME bargaining unit. The contracts will now be brought to the Board of Trustees for final approval at a special board meeting to be held in the near future. A deep debt of gratitude is sincerely owed to the members of all the negotiating teams for their hard work, dedication, and patience which led to these positive outcomes.”