NMU Fall Convocation

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Northern Michigan University’s enrollment is up by nearly double digits for the second year in a row.

It’s one of the points President Fritz Erickson made today during the university’s Fall Convocation.

Private giving has also increased by about 30 percent.

Erickson says he’s enthusiastic and optimistic about the upcoming academic year for NMU.

He adds, “We have really broken the mold in terms of our enrollment. Where other people are having challenges our challenges are now starting to be where are we going to put all these students that are coming to Northern. These are wonderful problems for us to have.”

Some new things this year includes the completion of The Woods residence halls. Plus, a bronze wildcat statue will soon be unveiled.