NMU foodservice training incorporates more plant-based foods

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Students may be on winter break, but classes were still in session for the Northern Michigan University food services.

NMU food services and the sustainability committee was trained this week at the Forward Food Culinary Experience. It’s a hands-on event for culinary professionals at larger institutions on how to incorporate more plant-based foods in campus offerings.

Amy Webster, a chef with the Humane Society of the U.S., said that there has been a larger demand in plant-based options, especially on college campuses.

“We can talk all day long for the reasons to eat more plant-based options. There are many [including] environmental, animal welfare issues, and obviously human health. But unless we make the food taste good no one’s going to really try to move over to more plants on the plate,” said Webster.

Between yesterday and today, they made over 60 different recipes. This included eggplant parmesan, risotto croquettes with marinara sauce, and aquafaba mousse. Aquafaba is the liquid from chickpeas, and when whipped up it looks and acts like egg whites.

The ultimate goal of this culinary experience is to try and get some of these plant-based recipes onto the menu at NMU.