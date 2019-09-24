NMU Health Center to give out free naloxone kits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Less than three weeks ago, the State of Michigan handed out over 50,000 naloxone kits statewide. Northern Michigan University Health Center is offering those same kits free of charge.

Ada B. Vielmetti Health Center on NMU’s campus is holding a Free Naloxone Distribution Day Wednesday, September 25 from 10 am until 4 pm. Naloxone is a two-dose nasal spray medication that can block and reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Any NMU student or employee are allowed one kit per person. The health center has 72 kits, with two dosages in each kit, that can be given out for free. No identification, health insurance, or cost is required. You must be over the age of 14, and not be a medical provider or EMS employee.

NMU Health Center Pharmacist, Jan Nolan, said this offer can be a second chance for those who are in an opioid crisis.

“The purpose of it is to give a person who’s having an opioid overdose situation, which is more likely terminal, a second chance at life. It’s something people can have in their first aid kit, just like they have CPR masks. Hopefully, they never have to use them. But it’s a second chance of survival basically,” said Nolan.

NMU Public Safety carries naloxone with them at all times, and are trained to give the dosage to someone who may need it.

If you or someone you know needs to use naloxone, spray the first dose into the nostril, and then call emergency services or visit an emergency room. This medication is for temporary use and should be followed with a visit to the ER. You can give the second dose if emergency help hasn’t arrived yet, or if the first dose is wearing off and the opioid effects come back.

Naloxone is accessible at any pharmacy for purchase of $135.00, or with insurance.