NMU holds Career Exploration Summer Camps

MARQUETTE– Career Exploration Summer Camps are happening this week at Northern Michigan University.

Students will get hands-on experience exploring various careers in Skilled Trades and Engineering.

There are half and full day camp options. NMU faculty and other trained professionals from around the community are helping out.

“A chance to connect and maybe open that door a little bit more and they’re curious about, ‘Hey maybe I do want to do hair or maybe this is just fun and then maybe they will get that link where this is my passion. Maybe this is something I want to do. This is something I want to experience,’ said Jessica Lynch, Adjunct Parapro, NMU Cosmetology Program. “It’s also, I hope that they get, self-esteem boost, whether they do cosmetology or not, sometimes it’s just nice to be around other people with a positive attitude.”

The Exploration Camps have a variety of classes like auto repair, culinary, and crime scene investigation.