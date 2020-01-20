NMU honors Martin Luther King Jr.with day of service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Instead of just taking the day off, many NMU students came together for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to volunteer.

Northern Michigan University honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of giving back.

” The community at northern and just in Marquette is so generous and so giving and that personally makes me feel like I need to give back to the community, ” says Isabelle Ureel, student coordinator. ” All the kindness that they gave to me made me feel supported away from home, so it’s really valuable to be able to do those things and support different areas of the community that need it most. ”

The event kicked off with a march for equality, followed by a variety of different service projects.

Activities included knitting for the Women’s Center, creating toys for UPAWs, writing cards to veterans, and creating care packages for the homeless.

” My favorite project has been making dog toys for UPAWS just because I’m a big animal lover, I have pets at home so that was definitely something that made me feel happier and I felt like I was definitely contributing, ” says Ureel.

Student Coordinator, Hanna Anderson says it’s very important to her to carry on MLK’s message of love.

” I would hope he feels honored that we’re still carrying on his message today across the nation and hopefully across the world, ” says Hanna Anderson, student coordinator.

