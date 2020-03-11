NMU implements changes due to coronavirus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Northern Michigan University is implementing some changes in an effort to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Below is a letter from NMU President Fritz Erickson.

NMU Students, Faculty and Staff:

After consultation with state and university officials, the following decisions have been made with the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff in mind during the COVID-19 outbreak:

· All classes, labs, events and campus-wide meetings are canceled Thursday, March 12 and Friday March 13. Campus will remain open.

· Face-to-face classes will resume in an online/distance delivery format beginning Monday, March 16 and continue through April 3. A decision concerning the rest of the semester and final exams will be made by March 30. Faculty will provide information before the first class meeting next week to let students know how course delivery will be handled.

· Lab classes will continue meeting in-person with exceptions determined by the academic department and the respective dean.

· Residence halls, student food services and recreation areas will remain open with some functional changes that will be determined in the next few days. The goal is to meet the needs of students while taking necessary precautions.

· All large events in March and April of 150 or more attendees will be canceled or adjusted. Other campus events are subject to cancelation.

· Wildcat Weekend, NMU’s major spring student recruiting event scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.

In short, the university remains open with most classes being held online. The myriad of follow-up questions will be addressed as soon as possible. University leaders across campus will be asked to make decisions and adjust as needed as we serve our students as best we can, with special attention for our graduating seniors meeting their graduation requirements.

Fritz Erickson, NMU President