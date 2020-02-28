NMU Nursing program & ROTC join forces for bomb simulation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Northern Michigan University School of Nursing, along with the ROTC Wildcat Battalion participated in a mock bomb simulation.

Bomb and gunfire sounds were projected through speakers and members of the ROTC acted as if they were in a real combat scenario.

NMU nursing students, along with community nurses, simulated trauma care for several cadets who acted as victims.

Soldiers brought the wounded across the street at the National Guard Armory where the nursing students were waiting.

“So I think it’s a good experience for the nursing department because it exposes them to a different type of casualty and trauma,” said Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Harris, Professor of Military Science at Northern Michigan University.

“Obviously, being in the military we experience all kinds of trauma that you don’t really see in a normal day in the civilian world and so, it’s good for them to get that exposure, it’s good for them to kind of get the chance to work with the military even if that’s not the way their career path is gonna go down, it’s always good for us to tell our story and kind of get that exposure out there.”

This was the first time these two programs did this simulation together.

The Nursing Simulation Coordinator, Nancy Moss, said this simulation was specifically important for students looking to go into Extensive or emergency room care.

“Our students have traditionally done a trauma simulation with manikins for several years in coordination with our local area ICU, flight nurses, nurses trained in emergency care, and we were approached by Military Science this fall and asked if we would like to do a joint simulation with them,” said Moss.

“We just thought that trauma simulation was a natural fit with this, so we basically took our simulation we were already doing and kind of morphed it a little bit, changed the patients to be something more appropriate for a military exercise.”