NMU organizes community activities as part of U.P. 200

Need a reason to get outside to enjoy the winter? Here’s an idea: a snowman building competition at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. It’s Sunday, February 15, from 12pm-2pm during the finish of the UP

200.



Participants of all ages are welcome to join the contest as individuals or in teams to build the most creative and unique snowman in the two hours of allotted time. You’ll need to bring your own shovels and building materials. Snowmen must be appropriate for all viewing audiences.



Prizes will be given at 2 p.m. and the participants must be present to win.



Free hot chocolate will be provided at the park and U.P. 200 merchandise will be available for purchase.

If weather conditions do not permit snowman building, alternative activities will take place.



This event will be hosted by NMU’s Event Management class.



Friday night, Northern Michigan University will host a warming tent on the corner of Washington and Fourth Streets (the Upper Peninsula Health Plan parking lot) for the start of the UP 200 and Midnight Run sled dog races. It will be open to the general public from 6-9 p.m. The free, family-friendly event features hot chocolate and cookies and an opportunity to meet retired Alaskan husky sled dogs Brianna and Miki. Between races, visitors will be able to pose for a photo with the dogs and a dogsled.



