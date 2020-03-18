NMU professor teaches dance class from her living room

Closings
News

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Usually your living room is meant for relaxation and maybe watching TV. But Jill Grundstrom, director of Northern Michigan University’s Dance Program, has brought dance class outside the studio and into the comfort of her home.

Due to coronavirus concerns, NMU has canceled in-person classes and transitioned to an online/distance delivery format.

“Even though some things are a little bit uncertain right now, we are taking it in stride and we will adapt and we will just keep moving forward as best we can with whatever our new norm becomes,” said Grundstrom.

Grundstrom said teaching dance class from her living room isn’t easy, but she and her students are making it work.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit of trial and error with this. Thankfully our studio limits us to a certain number of students. That helps me a little bit in this format. So that will make it a little bit easier. It’s not like I’m trying to watch 50 people which certainly be close to impossible I would guess in this format.”

Although things may seem a bit uneasy right now, Grundstrom said you could use this time to try something new or continue your dedication to something you love.

“Find something you know and latch on to it, and if that happens to be some kind of movement that’s great because it gives you that physical connection. This is also a really wonderful opportunity to maybe try something new that helps eases some of that anxiety about what’s going on and gives you something else to focus on physically and mentally.”

