NMU recognized as Voter Friendly Campus

MARQUETTE, Mich, (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University has been recognized as a Voter Friendly Campus to help get students to register to vote.

With the primaries approaching in Michigan on March 10 and the general election in November, NMU students are competing with other Michigan universities to see who can register the greatest percentage of its students to vote.

Associated Students of NMU (ASNMU) applied the university for the program. The goal is to “help institutions develop plans to coordinate administrators, faculty, and student organizations in civic and electoral engagement.”

Emma Drever, Chair of the ASNMU Assembly, said that it was important to them to help all students sign up, which means students who aren’t just Michigan residents.

“There are students who come from out of state, how are they getting help [to vote]? Sending in an absentee ballot can be awkward so we’re really trying to help those out-of-state students as well,” said Drever.

Over the past few weeks, ASNMU members have set up tables around campus to help students register to vote, fill out absentee ballot applications, and help answer any questions for students. A table will be set up at the NMU Lodge from 4-7 p.m.