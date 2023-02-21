MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northern Michigan University student was killed in a car crash in the Lower Peninsula on Sunday.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-75 in Wawatan Township in Emmet County at approximately 7:39 p.m. on Sunday, February 19.

MSP says a Jeep occupied by two men was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of the highway. The Jeep crashed into a sedan occupied by a man and a woman.

The driver of the sedan, 21-year-old Carson Needham of Traverse City, was killed in the crash.

On Tuesday, Northern Michigan University President Brock Tessman sent an email to university students and staff confirming that Needham was a sophomore student at NMU.

Tessman’s message reads as follows:

NMU Community,

I am writing with tremendous sadness and terrible news. We have learned that Carson Needham, a sophomore from Traverse City, Michigan, died in a car accident on Sunday. Carson was a communications studies major with a minor in music. He played in the drumline of the NMU Marching Band and was a percussionist in the Jazz Band. Our hearts are with Carson’s family, loved ones, and friends, who are now navigating unimaginable loss.

Coping with this tragedy may be more difficult as we are all still grieving from the events that occurred at Michigan State University. We remind our campus community that processing the feelings that come from this and any difficult news is critical to being whole and well. Please use the resources available to you to help. Reach out to your fellow students, staff, and faculty, and be there for one another.

Resources available include:

Students can receive support from the NMU Counseling Center (ccs@nmu.edu, 906-227-2980), and Health Advocate (855-384-1800)

Employees can reach out to Human Resources (hr@nmu.edu, 906-227-2330) or the Employee Assistance Program

The Dean of Students Office can assist with issues you may have with courses

Additional resources for all are listed on the NMU wellbeing website

We plan to honor Carson by lowering the NMU flag at a later date.

We will get through this together.

Brock Tessman, President

The passenger in Needham’s vehicle, a 20-year-old woman from Oxford, was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey.

The driver of the Jeep, a 78-year-old man from Indiana, was taken to St Ignace Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Jeep was transported to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey for life-threatening injuries, but was later stabilized.

Following the initial incident, two additional vehicles crashed into the Jeep and sedan. The occupants of the additional vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by troopers from the MSP St. Ignace Post, St. Ignace Police Department, tribal police from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), Carp Lake Township Fire Department, Mackinaw Fire Department, Emmet and Cheboygan EMS.