NMU Student Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Veterans Agency Affairs celebrated those who have served our country at the Northern Michigan University Center.

At the event, student veteran, Cody Mayer was honored with the Student Veteran of the Year award.

He has served in the Michigan National Guard for five years, currently at the rank of Sergeant.

He enlisted when he was just 17-years-old as a Junior in High School.

Cody Mayer, who has been apart of the Michigan National Guard for five years, says, ” I’m immensely grateful to be recognized with this kind of honor, it’s truly humbling to be bestowed that kind of honor and I’m really grateful for it.”

Cody currently serves as the President of the NMU Student Government and is majoring in Public Administration.

He was recently a candidate for Marquette City Commissioner and is expecting a daughter in March with his wife, Ashley.

