NMU students connect with future career options

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – College students at Northern Michigan University had the opportunity to explore career options and connect with potential employers on Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of employers, agencies, and organizations lined the conference room at NMU’s Northern Center.

While students filtered through, some came looking for internships, others were ready to interview.

One woman, Emma Uren, a freshman Entrepreneurship major from Chicago wanted to talk with other business owners about how they got their start. She has plans to start her own business in online education.