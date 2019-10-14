NMU students, faculty celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The sounds of traditional indigenous drumming and singing could be heard across Northern Michigan University’s campus as students, faculty, and community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Center for Native American Studies and the Native American Student Association (NASA) collaborated together to remember indigenous cultures, languages, and histories.

“A lot of people forget that we’re in a state of colonization today. We have to remember all the genocide that happened. The lands that were disenfranchised from the Indigenous people are the same lands that we call the United States, Michigan, Northern Michigan University campus.” said Dr. Martin Reinhardt, Professor/Interim Director at NMU’s Center for Native American Studies.

NASA’s president, Bazile Panek, was also among those celebrating the holiday.

Panek is a tribal citizen of the Redcliff Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians in Wisconsin.

He stated that Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a day of celebration, but also a time to remember and pay respects to their ancestors.

“It’s so important because these are voices that have been silenced through hundreds and hundreds of years. It’s important for us to voice our people and sure their voices are heard again,” said Panek.

Many states, including Michigan, recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day. However, according to Bazile, for the past three years, the Center for Native American Studies and NASA has been at the forefront to try and get the NMU Board of Trustees to recognize the day as well.

Although they haven’t had much luck with the board, Cody Mayer, president of ASNMU, stated that in an April 2019 poll, 89% of students voted in favor of recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

In a press release, Mayer stated: “Therefore, I, Cody Mayer President of the Associated Students of Northern Michigan University, do hereby proclaim that we the students of Northern Michigan University, recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, signed under my hand on October 14, 2019.”

Local 3 News spoke with Panek on his reaction to Cody’s statement.

“Our Board of Trustees has fallen short in this, but I’m excited and so grateful for what Cody does and his connections that he was able to do this for our student body to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Panek.