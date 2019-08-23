NMU students head back to campus

MARQUETTE– Classes at Northern Michigan University officially start on Monday.

Students have been moving to campus these past couple of days. NMU has been hosting activities to get new students acquainted with the school and welcoming back returning students to campus.

“It’s just fun to see the excitement of everyone on campus,” said Derek Hall, NMU Spokesperson. “The families are here helping their student move And moms and dads are a little sad to say goodbye and kids are excited to make new friends. It’s a great day.”

Meijer is holding a back to school celebration tonight for NMU freshmen.

It will feature a DJ, photo booth, games and contests, food sampling, coupons and giveaways. It’s from 9:00 p.m. to midnight at the store off of US-41 in Marquette Township.