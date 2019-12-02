Closings
NMU to kickoff holiday season with annual event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday night is the 32nd annual NMU Lighting Up the Holidays event.

It’s at the Northern Center on Monday, December 2 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm.

It’s free for NMU families, students and surrounding Upper Peninsula communities.

This year’s event includes:

Tree Lighting with President Erickson & Wildcat Willy
Santa Visits & Pictures
Holiday Refreshments
Dance Performances by New Attitudes
Performance by NMU Cheer Team
Games & Prizes

Marina Dupler spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

