NMU to kickoff holiday season with annual event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday night is the 32nd annual NMU Lighting Up the Holidays event.
It’s at the Northern Center on Monday, December 2 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm.
It’s free for NMU families, students and surrounding Upper Peninsula communities.
This year’s event includes:
Tree Lighting with President Erickson & Wildcat Willy
Santa Visits & Pictures
Holiday Refreshments
Dance Performances by New Attitudes
Performance by NMU Cheer Team
Games & Prizes
Marina Dupler spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.