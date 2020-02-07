NMU video production upgrade gives students professional experiences

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A new video production unit used to produce Northern Michigan University sporting events is letting students get a taste of working with professional-grade equipment.

The all-encompassing equipment includes upgraded and wireless cameras, a video switcher, camera control units, instant-replay, audio, and graphic production.

The equipment was used for the first time last week at the NMU Men’s Hockey series against Ferris State University.

Eric Smith, NMU’s Director of Broadcast and Audio Visual Services, said it gives students experience in production but also a better experience for fans who are watching the games in the arenas and those watching through streaming media.

“[Students in the program] will get extremely good at doing video production. They’re doing it on a system that’s at an ESPN3 level. That signals a credential when they go to apply for their first job in a major production house that they’ve achieved certain competencies and being able to do that production work,” said Smith.

The ESPN-type broadcast also includes high-power zoom lenses, which is something that the old equipment didn’t allow.

The new mobile video production system added two more positions to the game-day crew, which now consists of eight students and two staff members.