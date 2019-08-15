No contact order for South Manistique Lake

MACKINAC COUNTY — There’s been a sewage discharge in the South Manistique Lake, and people are being told to stay out of the lake until the bacteria level can be tested there.

According to the Radio Results Network, the Luce-Mackinac-Alger-Schoolcraft Health Department says they’re still looking for the source of the discharge and they’re testing the lake’s water samples at the lab for elevated e-Coli levels.

The “no body contact order” is until further notice, and is to protect you from gastrointestinal illness, skin, ear, respiratory, eye, and wound infections.

If you have any symptoms, go get checked out. They’re especially concerned with areas near Wolfe Road and Long Pointe Road, but caution should be used in other areas of the lake as well.

Further questions, call 341-69-51 or 293-51-07.