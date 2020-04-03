No injuries in plane accident

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A pilot was not injured after the plane he was landing was involved in an accident.
According to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, it happened last night around 7 at the Albert J. Lindberg Airport in Hessel.
The aircraft could be seen lying upside down in a snow bank to the north side of the runway.
The pilot is a man from Cedarville. He was the only occupant in the plane.
A preliminary investigation shows the plane was landing when it encountered a cross wind that pushed the plane off the runway. It caused the plane’s landing gear to get stuck in the snow bank.
The plane was damaged.