No injuries reported from house fire in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety reported no injuries after responding to a house fire on the evening of February 24.

Officers were dispatched around 11:00 p.m. to a report of a kitchen fire on the 1st Ave. N. block. All of the people were outside of the residence upon arrival. Escanaba Public Safety Officers witnessed the entire back end of the house to be fully engulfed in flames. Officers battled the fire for nearly eight hours. The incident resulted in a total loss of the home.

The fire is still under investigation.