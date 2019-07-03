No injuries reported in house fire

IRON MOUNTAIN — Iron Mountain Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire on the 900 block of 6th Street in Iron Mountain’s north side just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Occupants stated they were inside the house when they noticed flames coming from inside their attached garage.

The three occupants were able to evacuate the home without incident.

The garage was fully involved when fire fighters arrived and heavy smoke had filled the home and attic space.

Fire in the garage was under control within 20 minutes, however, high heat and flames heavily damaged the entire attic.

Firefighters were on scene until approximately 1 a.m.

Smoke and water damage was present throughout the interior of the home.

Beacon EMS was on the scene as well as Iron Mountain Police Department and Iron Mountain DPW.

No injuries were reported. Cause of incident is still being investigated.