No injuries reported in Luce County house fire

PENTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 12:16 am on Friday, Troopers Hills, Robbins, and Sergeant Browne of the Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a reported house fire on Co Rd 363 in Pentland Township of Luce County.

It was reported that the only occupant, the male homeowner, was able to exit the residence, but was attempting to locate his dog that was still inside.

Trooper Hills, Robbins, and Sergeant Browne arrived on scene prior to fire and EMS and assisted the home owner in retrieving his dog (unharmed) from the basement area of the residence where the fire started.

The homeowner was awoken by the fire and exited the residence safely.

Troopers assisted the homeowner as the Newberry Fire Department extinguished the fire that was contained to a portion of the basement.

Cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. Troopers were also assisted on scene by Luce County EMS.

