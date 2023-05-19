ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday, May 19 marks two weeks since the last new reported cases of blastomycosis related to Billerud Paper Mill in Escanaba.

According to Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM), the last reported case in the outbreak was on May 5. The total number of cases stands at 118. Fourteen people have been hospitalized. There has been one death attributed to blastomycosis. All of the cases are either employees, contractors or visitors of the mill.

PHDM continues to work with Billerud Paper Mill, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the outbreak.

While it has been two weeks since the last reported cases, PHDM reports the incubation period for blastomycosis can range from 21 to 90 days.

For more information, please visit the NIOSH website at: https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/newsroom/alerts/blastomycosishhe.html

Or the Billerud website at: https://escanabamillinfo.com/