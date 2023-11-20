ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Firefighters in Escanaba were on scene well into the early morning hours on Monday after the effort to control flames at an area home began late Sunday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. dispatchers alerted first responders to a home west of the city, near the Ford River. The original report stated the house was full of smoke. Before firefighters arrived, an off-duty officer reported flames in the back of the house. Upon arrival, first responders found that area of the home close to fully engulfed.

It took firefighters about five hours to control the fire, and were on scene for another 2.5 hours. Police say no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

